The city of Seoul will run a brewery tour as well as traditional liquor-making classes catered toward foreign nationals, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The brewery tours, the city government said Friday, will be offered in partnership with Samhae Soju in Mapo-gu and Clown Brewery in Yeongdeungpo-gu, both in western Seoul.

Participants can explore the breweries and sample a variety of traditional Korean rice-based alcoholic drinks, including takju — also known as makgeolli, yakju — also known as cheongju — as well as soju.

The two breweries will operate tour programs slightly differently.

At Samhae Soju, participants will be able to hear detailed explanations and stories behind the traditional liquor while also tasting more than 10 different types.

At Clown Brewery, in addition to the explanations and taste tests, participants will be able to experience making makgeolli.

The brewery tour will take place every Thursday and Friday, with a participation fee of up to 50,000 won ($37) per person.

Traditional liquor classes, on the other hand, will allow visitors to taste, make and buy traditional Korean liquor, all in one place.

With a participation fee of 25,000 won per person, this event will take place twice on June 11 and June 25 at the Sool Gallery in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for the brewery tour must visit the Korea Guide Tour website and buy tickets in advance. Each session will take a maximum of 10 participants on a first come, first serve basis.