Over 350,000 South Koreans as of Sunday morning had signed an online petition calling for the expulsion of Rep. Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative New Reform Party from the National Assembly.

The petition came after Lee made a controversial misogynistic remark during a televised presidential debate on May 27, ahead of the June 3 presidential election.

The petition, posted on the National Assembly’s petition page on May 28, called on the parliament to review Lee's qualifications as a lawmaker and take disciplinary action against Lee, as “he betrayed people’s trust and damaged the dignity of a member of the National Assembly.”

The petition is expected to be reviewed by the Assembly, as it garnered more than 50,000 signatures. If more than 50,000 people support a petition within 30 days of it being made public, it is considered valid and is deliberated by the relevant standing committee of the National Assembly.

However, under the Constitution, expelling a member from the National Assembly requires the consent of at least two-thirds of all sitting members.

The unnamed petitioner claimed that Lee, who was a presidential candidate of the New Reform Party in the June 3 election, committed verbal sexual violence by using inappropriate language that depicted violence against women.

“Legislators are the representatives of all citizens. This means that a National Assembly member must engage in legislative activities aimed at eliminating discrimination, hatred against minorities and upholding the dignified lives of the people," the petitioner said, requesting the National Assembly to expel Lee from office for violating Article 155 of the National Assembly Act.

The article stipulates that the assembly may take disciplinary action against lawmakers who violate general ethics principles for the National Assembly member or rules governing the ethical practice of members of the National Assembly.

"But his inappropriate, violent language and his irresponsible attitude in justifying his actions severely undermined people’s trust and damaged the dignity expected of a National Assembly member,” the petitioner added.