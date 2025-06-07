Four members of the K-pop supergroup BTS -- RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook -- will be discharged from their mandatory 18-month military service next week, the boy band's agency said Saturday.

RM, the leader of the group, and V will complete their military service Tuesday, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day, according to BigHit Music.

For safety reasons, there will be no public event to mark their military discharge, the agency said, asking BTS fans to refrain from visiting the locations where they will be released.

"We kindly ask fans to send their warm welcome and support from their hearts to RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook," it said.

Of the seven-member group, Jin and J-Hope completed their military service last year, and Suga is scheduled to be discharged June 21 after serving in a social service program, an alternative form of military service in South Korea.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military. (Yonhap)