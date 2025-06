President Lee Jae-myung will attend the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries in Canada later this month as he has received an invitation to the event, his office said Saturday.

Lee will take part in the G7 summit in Alberta from June 15-17, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

It will mark Lee's debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage after he took office Wednesday following his victory in the June 3 presidential election. (Yonhap)