President Lee Jae-myung on Friday continued to round out his policy team with more appointments of aides.

Kang Hoon-sik, the chief of staff to Lee, told a briefing that former vice finance minister, Kim Yong-beom, has been tapped to serve as presidential chief of staff for policy.

Kang said Ha Joon-kyung, a professor of economics at Hanyang University, was appointed as senior presidential secretary for economic growth, and Moon Jin-young, a professor of social welfare studies at Sogang University, as senior presidential secretary for social affairs.

Kang said the presidential secretary for gender equality, a post eliminated under the last administration, would be reinstated.

A new post of a presidential secretary in charge of maritime trade affairs would be instituted, Kang added. Expanding the country's trade opportunities with the opening up of Arctic routes had been one of Lee's key pledges as candidate.