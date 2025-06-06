'Gugak is core pillar of K-culture', says Minister Yu In-chon

South Korea officially marked its first-ever National Gugak Day on June 5 with a series of cultural events designed to spotlight the continued relevance of traditional Korean music.

Declared by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon during a commemorative ceremony at Gyeongbokgung, the new national day aims to bridge the past and present by raising public interest in gugak and activating the gugak-centered cultural industry.

“To promote gugak, revitalize its cultural industries, and elevate public awareness, we declare June 5 as National Gugak Day,” said the minister in his speech. “With the enactment of the Gugak Promotion Act and the inaugural celebration today, I believe we’ve reached a significant milestone in the history of gugak.”

He continued, “Gugak has accompanied our lives for centuries, present at every moment of joy, sorrow and celebration. It has been preserved and developed across generations, arriving here today. Its growing global popularity as a core pillar of K-culture is thanks to the dedication of those who have quietly upheld its traditions.”

Yu, now serving his second term as culture minister, also took a personal moment during the ceremony, noting that this would likely be his final official appearance before stepping down following the recent change in government. “This may be the last time I address you at an official event like this. My heart is full of gratitude and emotion,” he said.

June 5 was chosen for National Gugak Day to commemorate the first official record of yeominrak, meaning “music enjoyed by the people,” which appeared in the Annals of King Sejong on this date in 1447. The day encapsulates the ethos of shared cultural heritage and aims to invite all citizens to appreciate and participate in Korea’s traditional performing arts.

To mark National Gugak Day and the broader Gugak Week running from June 5 to 30, a wide array of cultural events is taking place across the country. At Gyeongbokgung Palace’s Geunjeongjeon Hall, audiences can experience a commemorative performance titled "Sound of the Heavens, Music of King Sejong (Sejongjo Hoerye-yeon)," while Gwanghwamun Square hosts the Yeominrak Grand Festival, featuring street parades of traditional nongak from six different regions, special performances, and interactive activities.

Beyond Seoul, performances, educational programs, hands-on workshops, academic symposia, and conferences are being organized by regional gugak centers and cultural foundations nationwide, offering opportunities for the public to engage with Korea’s traditional music heritage.