Korea International Ocean Film Festival to run June 19-22

The Korea International Ocean Film Festival is running for the eighth time from June 19-22 at Busan Cinema Center.

Co-hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and the Korea Ocean Business Corp., with support from the International Ocean Film Foundation, this year’s festival brings together 33 films from 10 countries under the theme “Where the Sea Touches Us.”

"Her Shark Story," directed by Ignacio Walker and Denis Arqueros, opens the festival on June 19 at 6 p.m. The documentary follows marine biologist Sofia studying whale sharks in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands while reconnecting with her father.

Other selections include "Sequoias of the Sea," examining California's kelp forest destruction and restoration efforts, and "Coding for Crayfish," which tracks South African fishing communities using technology to rebuild sustainable lobster fisheries.

For this year’s edition, the Korea Ocean Business Corporation joins as a co-host for the first time, significantly expanding the domestic competition section. Over 200 Korean films were submitted, with 13 selected for screening during the festival.

The festival launched in 2015 as "Sea & See" and adopted its current name in 2018. Tickets are available June 10 at the Busan Cinema Center website, with on-site sales also available during the festival. More details can be found at the festival's official website and social media channels.