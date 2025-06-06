Tesla has claimed the top spot in monthly imported car sales in the South Korean market for the first time.

According to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association on Friday, the US-based electric vehicle powerhouse sold 6,570 units in May, a 57.7 percent increase compared to the previous year.

It outpaced Mercedes-Benz’s 6,415 units and BMW’s 6,405 units. The two German carmakers have traditionally dominated the top two positions in South Korea's imported car sector.

Porsche and Lexus secured fourth and fifth places, selling 1,192 units and 1,134 units, followed by Volvo’s 1,129 units in the same period.

Tesla’s stellar performance was driven by the strong demand for the newly launched Model Y. Released in April, this new flagship mid-size SUV sold 4,961 units, accounting for 94.9 percent of Tesla’s sales. The Model Y Long Range, boasting approximately 500 kilometers driving range — 100 kilometers longer than the standard model — also sold 1,276 units.

The EV maker’s robust sales have partly boosted the overall domestic imported car market. Last month’s imported car sales reached 28,189 units, marking a 16.4 percent increase from last year. The cumulative sales from January to May rose by 10 percent, totaling 100,352 units.

“The rise in new registrations of imported passenger cars in May can be attributed to a steady supply from certain brands and the impact of new model launches,” stated KAIDA Vice Chairman Jung Yoon-young.

Although Jung did not specify Tesla as the key contributor, figures show Tesla’s two Model Y variants were named as the first and third best-selling models, respectively.

Industry insiders point to Tesla focusing its supply on Korea, which has likely led to a sales boost, amid global declines. From January to April, the company saw sales drops of 34.6 percent in Europe and 9.1 percent in North America.