The duo to rock the stage before enlistment

Seventeen’s special unit Hoshi X Woozi is set to host its first-ever "fan concerts."

The duo will kick off their “Warning" series of fan concerts, which combine elements of fan meetings and full concerts, with three days of shows at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium from July 11 to 13, according to Pledis Entertainment on Friday. The Seoul shows will be streamed online for global fans.

The tour will continue in Busan at Sajik Indoor Gymnasium on July 19–20 and in Gwangju at the Universiade Gymnasium of Gwangju Women’s University on Aug. 23–24.

The concert’s title, “Warning,” came from the nickname of the duo — Heavy rain warning — hinting at the electrifying synergy the duo plans to bring to the stage.

Fans can look forward to a diverse setlist featuring the track “Bring it,” which was the duo's unit track released through Seventeen's 2nd studio album "Teen, Age" in 2017, and the duo's debut single “Beam,” released in March this year.

Formed on March 10, Hoshi X Woozi is a duo made up of Seventeen’s same-age 1996-liner members known for its creative, playful chemistry.

During Seventeen’s full-group fan meeting “Seventeen in Carat Land” on March 21, Hoshi revealed, “Woozi and I have received our enlistment dates. We’re scheduled to enlist later this year.”

Before they begin their service, the duo will also appear at “KCON LA 2025,” taking place in Los Angeles from Aug. 1–3.

Meanwhile, Seventeen's fifth full-length album "Happy Burstday," released on May 26, sold over 2.52 million copies in its first week, making it the highest first-week sales for any K-pop album released this year, according to Hanteo Chart.

The group also performed the title track “Thunder” on NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday.