WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have spoken amid stalled negotiations between both countries over tariffs that have roiled global trade.

The discussion on Thursday followed Trump suggesting it was tough to reach a deal with Xi.

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!,” Trump posted Wednesday on his social media site.

Trade negotiations between the United States and China stalled shortly after a May 12 agreement between both countries to reduce their tariff rates in order to have talks. Behind the gridlock has been the continued competition for an economic edge.