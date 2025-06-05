HANOI -- Vietnam's Party General Secretary To Lam on Thursday extended his congratulations to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on his inauguration, the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam said.

The message was conveyed during a meeting between Lam and South Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young-sam in Hanoi.

Lam noted that relations between the two countries have reached their highest level, being elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.

The secretary also conveyed expectations for expanded exchanges and cooperation at all levels, including high-level official visits.

Choi, on behalf of the Seoul government, thanked Lam for his prompt congratulatory message following Lee's election victory

He reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation with Vietnam, describing the Southeast Asian nation as a key strategic partner.