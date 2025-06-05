President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday instructed the government to swiftly prepare the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to the southeastern city of Busan, his office said, one of his major campaign pledges.

Lee issued the directive during his first Cabinet meeting since taking office on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing.

The ministry is currently located in the administrative city of Sejong, about 109 kilometers south of Seoul.

On the campaign trail, Lee pledged to relocate the ministry to Busan -- a city home to 3.25 million people -- in an effort to develop it as a regional maritime hub and promote balanced regional development.