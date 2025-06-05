President Lee Jae-myung has formed a policy planning committee to draw up the new government's policy roadmap, which will effectively serve as a presidential transition team, his office said Thursday.

The president appointed Lee Han-joo, head of the Democratic Party's Institute for Democracy think tank, as the chair of the committee, tasked with outlining Lee's policy plans and priorities.

"The committee is an organization that functions like a presidential transition team, responsible for tasks such as restructuring government organizations and organizing key policy agendas, excluding personnel vetting," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing.

The move aims to ensure continuity in state affairs, as Lee took office immediately after the snap election without a two-month transition period due to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office over his failed martial law bid.

Lee has expressed the need for reforming the government's structure, such as removing the finance ministry's responsibility of drafting the budget. He has also pledged to create a climate energy ministry and expand the role of the ministry of gender equality and family.

Meanwhile, President Lee could appoint vice ministers, who do not need to undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing, in the coming days to push forth his policies as it could take weeks before he forms his Cabinet due to such parliamentary procedures.

As for Lee's potential picks for roles at the presidential office, former four-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho has been mentioned as a strong candidate for senior secretary of political affairs and Lee Kyou-youn, former JTBC CEO, as senior public relations secretary.