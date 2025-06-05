Stay cool with water sports, rail biking, sunset strolls, foodie tours, mud slides and more

Summer starts at the beach.

This rings truer than ever now for Koreans, caught off guard by an exceptionally hot morning last month that recorded 23 degrees Celsius, the highest morning temperature for that month in 118 years.

The unusual climate condition has sent officials at beach towns from Incheon to Busan scrambling to open up their hot spots as early as late this month.

First in line is Haeundae Beach, known for its white sand, shallow waters and calm waves. The beach along the east coast of South Korea's second-largest city will open June 21, not only receiving bathers earlier than usual but also running two weeks longer than the previous year, through Sept. 14.

Warm waters contributed to the early opening, according to a city official.

“Sea temperatures have risen, and they’re staying warmer,” the official said, adding that an early opening could be the new normal for beaches like Haeundae.

From June, Haeundae Beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until 8 p.m. from mid-July to mid-August during peak season.

A relatively crowd-free trip is possible in September, according to the Busan city official.

“The July-August period is packed with people everywhere near Haeundae. September isn’t that bad for families with children who need space and distance from the summer crowds,” the official said.

All-in-one beach

Opening the same day as Haeundae Beach is Eulwangni Beach, located on the west side of the island of Yeongjongdo in Incheon.

The beach is a National Tourist Site, a designation the Land Ministry gave to 101 local travel destinations of significance through 1993. The recognition acknowledges an exceptional variety of activities accessible to beachgoers.

Eulwangni offers water activities like surfing and boat fishing. The beach maintains a playground for children, an elevated spot near a breakwater where you can hear the waves crash up close and a grassy field where you can unwind in a beach chair.

Eulwangni is known for its spectacular sunset view along the shoreline. “It’s around 7:30 p.m. that the radiance of the sunset reaches its height,” an Incheon city official said.

The more outdoorsy types should try rail-biking at Yeongjong Seaside Rail Bike, a rail bike compound where a four-seat, pedal-powered vehicle cruises down 5.6-kilometer tracks along the Eulwangni shoreline.

Eulwangni is a 15-minute drive from Incheon International Airport. Bus 302 or 306 from Platform 7 at the airport will take you to the beach in under 30 minutes.

Another option is to take Bus 306 at Exit 3 of Dongincheon Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 1, which will also take you right to the beach. The beach will be open through Sept. 7.

Foodie tour

Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, is a must-visit. It’s the largest of its kind along the east coast, frequented by those looking for a seafood feast after some fun on the beach.

Diners look for one thing in particular: snow crabs.

The restaurants get most crowded during summer as people flock for the snow crab’s feathery, red-and-white meat.

A crab feast at Gyeongpo Beach is best complemented by forest bathing, experienced in the lush pine forest along the beach that emits phytoncides — aromatic tree oils believed to be therapeutic.

Those opting to burn more calories can go hiking on Gyeongposan, a nearby mountain, or biking along Gyeongpoho.

Gyeongpo Beach will open on June 28.

Mud festival

Daecheon Beach — the largest beach on the West Sea in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province — is best known for the Boryeong Mud Festival, which will run from July 25 to Aug. 10 this year.

At Mud Expo Plaza, guests are invited to take part in a variety of programs involving mud including mud slides, mud runs and mud baths.

Offerings include mud saunas and massages as well as mud rooms employing “ondol,” the traditional Korean underfloor heating system.

Children as young as three can take part in the festival under the guidance of adults. Drone shows, fireworks and K-pop performances are some of the special events being planned for this year’s festival.