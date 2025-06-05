Residential properties owned by foreign nationals surpass 100,000 in 2024

Foreign nationals are increasingly entering the housing market, and their growing presence is beginning to raise questions about the future of housing access, investment behavior and regulatory oversight.

Over the past three years, the number of homes owned by foreign buyers has steadily increased, rising by 4 to 6 percent every six months. Recently, the trend reached a new milestone.

As of late December, foreign nationals owned more than 100,000 housing units in South Korea — the first time the figure has crossed that threshold since the government began tracking it in 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Though these properties comprise only about 0.5 percent of South Korea’s roughly 20 million housing units, the uptick has prompted questions about whether some purchases are being made for investment purposes rather than for residential use.

Regulatory gaps for non-residents have also been a point of discussion.

Residential or speculative

The available data provides a broad snapshot but leaves out key details.

It does not distinguish between buyers who reside in Korea and those who may be investing from overseas. Nor does it track the motivations behind purchases — whether for long-term living, rental income or speculation.

Foreign residents who have stayed in Korea for more than 90 days now number over 2 million, suggesting that, proportionally, foreign ownership remains relatively modest. Still, patterns within the data reveal some concentration. Chinese nationals accounted for the largest share of foreign-owned homes, followed by US and Canadian citizens.

The capital region is by far the most popular area for foreign buyers. Nearly three-quarters of all foreign-owned homes are located in the greater Seoul area, with more than 23,000 properties situated within the city itself.

Most foreign homeowners — about 93 percent — own just one home. However, a small number hold multiple properties, including 461 individuals who own five or more units, which some see as a potential sign of investment activity.

As the trend continues, policymakers and analysts are watching closely, not because the numbers are overwhelming, but because of the broader implications — from housing availability to the effectiveness of existing oversight mechanisms.

Dodging the rulebook

Some argue that foreign nationals may have an easier time acquiring real estate in South Korea by securing financing from lenders in their home countries, a strategy that could allow them to bypass Korea’s stringent loan regulations.

Certified transcripts — documents required when purchasing land or housing in Korea — show instances of foreign buyers acquiring high-end properties at record-high prices, often paid in full with cash.

“Foreigners take out loans from overseas banks to purchase housing here, distorting the local real estate market,” said Kwon Dae-jung, a professor of real estate at Sogang University’s Graduate School.

Others, however, argue that the practice is likely limited in scope, as obtaining loans for overseas property purchases can be difficult.

“Securing a loan in a foreign country to buy residential property in Korea would not be easy, unless the buyer is extremely wealthy,” said an official at a local real estate investment firm.

“Even in commercial real estate, offshore investors usually prefer to finance through local banks. For residential housing, cross-border financing tends to be even more difficult.”

Foreign nationals are subject to the same borrowing limits at Korean banks as local citizens, including regulations based on loan-to-value and debt-to-income ratios.

Still, completely closing off regulatory loopholes remains a challenge. While Korea imposes heavier taxes on multi-homeowners, enforcing these rules among foreign nationals can be challenging, particularly in identifying household members living abroad.

Calls for tightened grip

Regulatory efforts to manage demand from foreign homebuyers in Korea continue to gain traction, with some measures targeting Chinese nationals — the largest group of foreign property owners in the country.

In May, Rep. Ko Dong-jin of the ruling People Power Party proposed a bill that would introduce a permit system for foreign nationals seeking to purchase property in the greater Seoul area.

Citing the principle of reciprocity, Ko argued that Chinese nationals’ access to Korean real estate should be limited, pointing out that South Koreans face similar restrictions when attempting to purchase property in China.

Ko’s proposal is part of a broader, bipartisan push by lawmakers in recent years to tighten regulations on foreign ownership.

Other initiatives have included calls for higher acquisition taxes and stricter property-related rules for non-Korean buyers. However, none of these measures have passed the legislative threshold.

Legal experts argue that regulating property purchases by nationality could violate the constitutional principle of reciprocity.

Despite the legal challenges, authorities are continuing their efforts to monitor and respond to growing concerns.

On Monday, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon ordered a comprehensive investigation into real estate transactions involving foreign nationals.

He called for a full review of foreign ownership patterns and proposed additional safeguards to prevent potential market distortions or what he described as “reverse discrimination” against Korean citizens.

Although there is currently no conclusive evidence that foreign homeownership is driving instability in the housing market, officials remain wary.

“The government has to figure out a way to strengthen measures to track down foreign purchases of local residential properties. Otherwise, the rising foreign demand will drive up further market distortion," Kwon said.