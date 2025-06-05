Intelligence command probed for allegedly keeping tabs on political views of high-ranking military officials

The military's intelligence agency is under investigation for allegedly tracking the political inclinations of former and incumbent generals and using a blacklist for personnel decisions during the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, according to local media reports.

The Defense Counterintelligence Command was searched by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on May 29 in relation to the CIO's ongoing probe into former DCC Commander Yeo In-hyung. Yeo, a former three-star general, was dismissed by the Ministry of Defense in March for his suspected involvement in Yoon's short-lived martial law imposition in December.

The recent allegations center on Yeo purportedly keeping a blacklist of the military generals based on their political opinions, which would be an abuse of authority as stipulated in Article 123 of the Criminal Act. The CIO found documents they suspected to mek up a blacklist in their investigation of Yoon's insurrection charge and procured testimonies by DCC officials that Yeo had kept the list since taking office in November 2023.

The testimonies said the blacklist had affected the personnel decisions in the military.

Many generals were customarily hired as civilian officials in the ministry and affiliated organizations. It was reported that the problematic document had detailed information about incumbent and retired generals, including their personal information, political views and proximity to the Democratic Party of Korea.

The CIO confirmed that the DCC had compiled reports on generals' promotions and appointments, along with reviews of personnel decisions regarding retired generals.

Officials will conduct further investigation into whether the blacklist was reported to Yoon and if it was related to the declaration of martial law.

Yoon and Yeo are on trial for suspected insurrection concerning the martial law declaration on Dec. 3. Yeo has maintained that he opposed Yoon's orders to impose martial law, although evidence contradicting the claim was recovered in the subsequent investigation.