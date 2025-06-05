'Guests are God’s gift for Georgians'

Georgia wants more Korean tourists and businesses, said Maia Omiadze, head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration, in an interaction with The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

Omiadze is in Seoul leading a high-level Georgian delegation to South Korea from June 3 to June 9.

She says that tourism is not just economic activity for Georgia, but also a point of cultural pride.

“A guest is a gift from God in Georgia,” she said, quoting a Georgian saying.

“We treat tourists not just as business opportunities, but as honored guests.”

“My personal feeling toward Korea has always been very warm. When I studied in New York City, I had a very good friend from Seoul, and from that time, I fell in love with Korea.”

Despite the lack of direct flights, Georgia saw a remarkable 72 percent rise in Korean tourist arrivals in 2023, reaching 27,000 visitors.

“That’s a positive trend,” she noted.

“We are in a recovery phase post-COVID, and the Asian market — especially Korea — is strategic for us.”

During her meeting with Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young, the administration and the media group discussed how to expand tourism and business ties.

“The way you (Koreans) make kimchi — in underground vessels — is similar to how we make wine. Both were recognized by UNESCO in the same year, in 2013, at the Intergovernmental Meeting in Baku. That connection is very special.”

“Georgia is a hidden gem,” Omiadze said, listing adventure, ecotourism, hiking and wine as some of her country’s top draws.

“We know Korean tourists prioritize these experiences, and Georgia is the perfect destination in Eastern Europe for that,” she said.

Choi expressed optimism for increased people-to-people ties through tourism.

“Many Koreans have not yet visited Georgia — this is where the potential lies,” said Choi, referring to Korea’s evolving outbound travel patterns.

“The more exchanges we have, the more productive it will be,” said Choi, before also mentioning an impending free trade agreement that he believes will expand economic ties and open doors for Korean companies across sectors.

Echoing Omiadze, Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua pointed out that Georgian tourism is nearly 10 percent of its gross domestic product, and before COVID-19, "we welcomed 9.7 million tourists — almost triple our population.”

Papaskua also added hope for direct flights and deeper partnerships with Korean travel agencies to follow successful charter operations like those by Hanjin Travel.