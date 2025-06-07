From fiery curries to som tam, Horapa in Jongno-gu faithfully recreates tastes of Thailand

We all know the feeling of missing the taste of our last holiday destination.

Whether it was a local dish you stumbled upon in a side street or a flavor that just doesn't taste the same at home, food has a way of sticking with you long after the trip ends. That could be the fish and chips you had in England, the tapas you grazed on in Spain or those perfectly crispy samosas you couldn't stop eating in India.

You might even find yourself trying to replicate it in your kitchen.

For those whose taste buds are still on vacation in Thailand, the answer might be Horapa, a restaurant inspired by Thai street food, in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

Horapa is on the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Selection for this year, meaning it offers delicious food at a reasonable price of around 45,000 won ($32.77) or less per person, according to the culinary guidebook.

From Exit No. 2 of Gyeongbokgung Station on Subway Line No. 3, head 300 meters north and you'll find a gray brick building on the corner. There, take the elevator to the second floor.

The eatery is relatively small, with an open kitchen in the middle. Despite its modest size, Horapa has a lot to offer.

The restaurant's signature dishes are Thai curries -- a staple of Thai cuisine that often blends sweet, savory, spicy and aromatic ingredients with vegetables, meat and seafood.

Kaeng massaman, priced at 33,900 won ($24.60), is a flavorful lamb curry made with a variety of spices, including nutmeg, cloves and cardamom, and is served with a bowl of rice. The aroma of the curry can be quite strong at first, and the fiery red color of the dish might come as a surprise.

Scoop up some rice with the spoon, then dip it into the curry to soak up the flavors. The first bite is an instant trip back to Bangkok, perhaps to a curry you'd find on Phloen Chit Road in the city's busy Pathum Wan district.

If you wish to give your palate a break from spice, try khai luk khoei, a dish of fried quail eggs drizzled with sweet-sour fish sauce and garnished with crispy fried shallots and fresh cilantro. It is priced at 9,900 won.

At Horapa, tom yum pla muk -- a popular Thai dish known for its spicy and sour flavor, typically made with seafood -- is prepared using locally sourced squid, along with aromatic ingredients like lemongrass and turmeric. It is priced at 25,900 won.

Kaeng kari pak -- made with vegetables and yellow curry paste, with cucumber relish on the side -- is another curry dish visitors should try. It is priced at 27,900 won.

Gai golae -- a popular southern Thai dish also known as "goong karee" -- consists of grilled chicken coated in rich, creamy curry sauce, and is offered at 30,900 won.

The renowned som tum -- a popular Thai salad made with shredded green papaya and a blend of sweet, sour, spicy and salty flavors -- is given a tweak at Horapa, which dresses the salad with a mix of lime juice, palm sugar and fish sauce. The green papaya salad is priced at 23,900 won.

Another zesty Thai salad, nam tok het, also called "waterfall salad," is made with mushrooms grilled over charcoal, along with cilantro, mint, toasted rice powder and chili powder. The salad is priced at 19,900 won. Makeua Yao Sam Rot -- a fried eggplant dish made with jasmine rice flour and three-flavored sauce -- is priced at 19,900 won.

Horapa also offers some sweets to end the meal.

Roti kluai -- the kind of banana egg pancakes made by street vendors in Thailand -- is served with a drizzle of condensed milk, white sugar and Maldon salt, and offered at 12,900 won. Soy milk ice cream served with basil seeds, tapioca pearls and barley is priced at 6,900 won.

Horapa is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. except Mondays. The last order for lunch is taken at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. for dinner. Break time is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.