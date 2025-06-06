Hydrangeas at Morning Calm

Through June 22, hydrangeas of 200 different varieties in full bloom will be the highlight at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The Secret Garden, one of the many gardens and trails at Morning Calm, touts a hydrangea field at its peak, with elaborate installations making for photo opportunities.

The garden is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won with discounts for children.

Jeju Folk Village

Catch a glimpse of what 19th-century life looked like on Jeju Island at Jeju Folk Village, open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Visitors can check out an exhibition of “suseok,” rocks of artistic value, and spaces dedicated to wood and ceramic craftworks alongside paintings.

Grinding grains with a millstone, playing the traditional board game “yutnori” and arrow tossing “tuho” are available. Admission is 15,000 won for adults.

Jamsu Bridge Festival

The annual Jamsu Bridge Festival returns with a riverside stroll on the bridge spanning the Han River and connecting to the nearby Banpo Hangang Park.

The festival features meditation and yoga sessions as well as “gugak,” or traditional Korean music performances.

The events runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Sunday through June 22. Some programs require online reservations at festa-ddooddoo.com.

Blooms on Jara Island

A festival of spring blooms will take place on the island of Jaraseom in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, through June 15.

At the Namdo Flower Garden on the island famous for its annual jazz festival, poppies are in bloom alongside yellow canolas.

The garden is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is 7,000 won, with 5,000 won returned as a voucher that can be used at nearby restaurants.

Lavender at Gochang farm

Check out the blooming lavender at Gochang Blue Farm in North Jeolla Province.

Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the farm closes, and don’t forget to leash your pets if they weigh 12 kilograms or more. Food is not allowed

The entry fee of 5,000 won is waived for those born in 2012 or later. The farm is open through June 29.