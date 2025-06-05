K-pop power girl group to release first new track in 8 months

Kpop girl group aespa is making a comeback with new music.

At midnight on Wednesday, the group announced its return by unveiling a logo motion clip via official social media channels. The video shows molten metal pouring down and forming the title of the new track, “Dirty Work.”

The single will be released on June 27 at 1 p.m. KST and will include three tracks: the original version, an English version and an instrumental.

It will be aespa’s first release since the group's mega-hit mini album "Whiplash" eight months ago. With a string of hits like “Supernova,” “Armageddon” and “Whiplash,” the group has continued to solidify its signature futuristic and urban sound — that fans have nicknamed it the “iron taste” of aespa.

With "Whiplash," the group became five-time million sellers. From June 2024 through March 2025, the group embarked on its second world tour, "SYNK: Parallel Line," performing 43 shows across 18 countries. Riding an unstoppable wave of momentum, anticipation is high for what aespa will deliver next.

Pre-orders for the upcoming album began Thursday both online and in stores.