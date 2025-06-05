Nmixx is slated to hold its first fan meeting in Seoul on July 12, label JYP Entertainment announced Thursday.

Under the title “Nswer Vacation,” the group of six will greet fans in person twice on the day.

The singers returned from Japan earlier this week after their encore show in Tokyo for the fan concert tour “Nmixx Change Up: Mixx Lab.” The tour is their second such event and began in October with a three-show run in Seoul. The group traveled to four cities in Asia and three in Latin America for the tour and will head to Australia this weekend.

The tour will wrap up in Macao at the end of June.