Kim Jinhwan of iKON will hit two cities in Japan in late August for his first solo tour, his agency 143 Entertainment announced Thursday.

The singer is set to host a concert in Yokohama on Aug. 29 and in Osaka on Aug. 31.

He completed his mandatory military service in April, becoming the first member of his six-piece band to do so. Jung Chanwoo, Bobby and Song Yunhyeong are currently enlisted.

Kim resumed his solo career with a May fan meetup tour in three cities: Seoul, Tokyo and Osaka. He also marked his return with a pop-up store in Seoul — dubbed “Jay’s Space” — which ran until May 11.