(Credit: 143 Entertainment)
(Credit: 143 Entertainment)

Kim Jinhwan of iKON will hit two cities in Japan in late August for his first solo tour, his agency 143 Entertainment announced Thursday.

The singer is set to host a concert in Yokohama on Aug. 29 and in Osaka on Aug. 31.

He completed his mandatory military service in April, becoming the first member of his six-piece band to do so. Jung Chanwoo, Bobby and Song Yunhyeong are currently enlisted.

Kim resumed his solo career with a May fan meetup tour in three cities: Seoul, Tokyo and Osaka. He also marked his return with a pop-up store in Seoul — dubbed “Jay’s Space” — which ran until May 11.


glamazon@heraldcorp.com