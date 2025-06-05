Kai of EXO will take his first solo tour to the US, announced label SM Entertainment on Thursday.

He is planning to visit five cities in the country — Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and New York — from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.

The performer hinted at the expansion last month when he took to the stage for the label’s group concert in Los Angeles, saying “I might be able to meet you again this summer.”

He kicked off tour “Kaion” in May in Seoul and will have a show in Macao on Saturday. The remaining stops for the Asian leg of the tour are Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Yokohama, Japan.

The tour comes after the release of his fourth solo EP “Wait On Me,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 30 regions.