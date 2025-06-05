Enhypen is set to roll out its sixth EP “Desire: Unleash” on Thursday and shared its thoughts on the album through a statement released via agency Belift Lab.

“‘Desire’ is the key word for all tracks on the album,” said Heeseung. "How each song is different in color will be attractive and interesting.”

The eight-track set is fronted by “Bad Desire (With or Without You),” which, according to Jake, “only Enhypen can pull off.”

“The EP will serve as a significant momentum,” mused Jay, underlining how much effort they put into perfecting it, all the more to keep up the energy it gained from a successful debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

The new mini album received over 2 million in preorders, raising expectations for it to become the band’s third album to sell over 2 million, after its fifth EP “Orange Blood” and second LP “Romance: Untold.”