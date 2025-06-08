Hands-on animal programs spread across day care centers, prompting debate over whether education should come at the cost of animals' suffering

When Kang, a 32-year-old resident of Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi Province, was out for a walk with her puppy, she noticed it suddenly sniffing intensely and staring at the yard of a day care center inside her apartment complex.

What she found was a miniature zoo, where animals like baby goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, and parrots were kept in plastic cages — something she would normally expect during a zoo trip, not a walk around her apartment.

"I was curious and kind of excited when I first saw the animals. But once the kids started grabbing and shouting, I couldn’t help but feel sorry for them, especially as someone who takes care of a dog," she said.

Known as “mobile zoos,” these outreach programs have been widely adopted by day care centers across the country, offering children hands-on experiences with live animals.

They are typically organized by private companies who operate animal cafés, small-scale zoos, or indoor breeding facilities.

Approximately 41 mobile zoos are currently in operation nationwide, according to the nonprofit group Animal Welfare Advocacy Research and Education, as of 2024.

The popularity of mobile zoo programs has grown in the past few years, particularly after 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for children to go on outings to places like zoos.

'It's more than fun'

For many children living in cities, mobile zoo programs offer a rare chance to see diverse animals other than dogs and cats in real life.

“Mobile zoo events are typically held on special occasions such as Children’s Day or spring picnics. During these sessions, children have the chance to feed or touch the animals while listening to brief explanations about their characteristics and life cycles,” said a director of a day care center in Dongjak-gu, Seoul who wished to be identified by surname Song.

"Even though children as young as one or two can’t really talk yet, you can see how amazed they are when they see the animals they’ve only seen in books. It really helps them start to care about animals. Parents love it too, so we’ve been doing it on a regular basis."

Parents, who are in favor of mobile zoos, believe they teach children to value living things.

"My son talked for days about how soft the bunny was,” said Yoon Ji-seon, a 36-year-old mother raising a 3-year-old son in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

"When he got to pet them and feed them, I could see he was starting to understand how important it is to be kind to living things. I could tell he was forming an emotional connection with the animals.”

Health risks for both animals and kids

Yet, the growing popularity of these programs has sparked a wave of criticism from animal welfare advocates, veterinarians, and some educators, who warn that such experiences may come at the expense of the animals’ well-being.

“Unlike domesticated pets, many of the animals used in mobile zoo programs are not adapted to life around humans, especially in noisy settings like day care centers," said Lee Hye-won, a professor at Kyungbok University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“They’re confined in small spaces for extended periods, transported from one place to another, exposed to constant noise, and repeatedly handled by groups of toddlers. All of these stressors can lead to anxiety, exhaustion, and various health issues over time. No matter how well-intentioned the program may be, it simply isn’t humane.”

The professor also raised concerns about potential health risks for children.

“Stress can weaken animals' immune system and increase the likelihood of them shedding germs. If young children, who have weak immune defenses, pet or feed these animals and then put their hands in their mouths, there’s a real risk of infection. Germs can spread through saliva, mucus, or even respiratory droplets from the animals,” she explained.

Some animal rights advocates criticized the lack of proper care and living conditions for animals used in mobile zoos.

“As for reptiles, precise care is required to maintain proper temperature, humidity, and UV exposure. But many are kept in simple acrylic boxes for the sake of easy transport and are frequently moved between educational institutions," said an official at the AWARE.

“In zoos, animals are under strict supervision and cared for by trained professionals. I’m not against animal education itself. But with these mobile zoos, animals are dragged far from where they live and put under a lot of stress just for a short visit with little kids who can’t even say what they learned. It really makes me question whether there’s any real educational value.”

However, some mobile zoo operators say the criticism over animal abuse is exaggerated.

“We work closely with licensed vets and make sure the animals get regular checkups and proper care,” said an official at a local event company that runs mobile zoo programs, who wished to remain anonymous.

"To those calling it animal abuse, I want to ask. Have you never been to a zoo, not even once?"

Are there better ways?

While recognizing the good intentions of mobile zoo programs, some educators are exploring alternative methods to teach children about animals to avoid potential criticism over animal cruelty.

Hwang Ji-mi, a 46-year-old preschool teacher in Seoul’s Seocho district with 15 years of experience, prefers taking children on field trips to certified facilities like Seoul Grand Park Zoo, which earned accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the US, a global nonprofit that certifies zoos and aquariums based on rigorous standards for animal care, welfare, education, and safety.

“I think it’s important for kids to observe animals from a respectful distance, listen to explanations from teachers, and see how professional zookeepers care for them. They not only learn facts about animals, but also what it means to treat them with respect.”

In the US, schools often collaborate with zoos and aquariums accredited by the AZA. Outreach programs involving children are strictly regulated, with only animals that are properly trained and deemed safe for limited handling allowed, and all interactions are closely supervised, she explained.

Another preschool educator, Kim Ju-hye, 33, who teaches 3-year-olds, says young children can still develop a bond with living things in nature even without direct interaction with animals.

“When the weather’s nice, we take the kids out to the garden to see how the flowers they planted are growing. Sometimes we sing songs while watching birds in the trees or read picture cards about birds. They also get really excited when they find insects crawling around the garden."