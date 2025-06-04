Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang for discussions on Ukraine and security issues involving the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the embassy said the two sides discussed cooperation in various fields and exchanged views on the situation surrounding the Ukrainian crisis and the Korean Peninsula.

Shoigu departed for home later in the day, it added.

Russia's Ria Novosti also reported on Shoigu's meeting with Kim, citing the embassy's social media post.

The Russian news agency Tass reported earlier that Shoigu traveled to the North on instructions from President Vladimir Putin.

The visit came amid speculation that Kim may visit Russia for a summit with Putin to mark the first anniversary of their signing of a mutual defense treaty in June last year, which led to North Korea's deployment of thousands of troops on the Russian side in the war against Ukraine.

Citing Russia's Security Council, Tass said that Kim and Shoigu are expected to discuss the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and the commemoration of North Korean forces who fought in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The agenda may also include international issues, such as those involving Ukraine, it said.

Shoigu's visit came less than three months after he traveled to North Korea to meet the North's leader to discuss cooperation between the two nations.

His trip also came just a week after North Korea's State Security Minister Ri Chang-dae held a meeting with him in Moscow on the occasion of an international meeting of high-level security officials.

During that meeting, Ri and Shoigu reportedly discussed issues related to North Korea's deployment of troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Amid stringent international sanctions, North Korea has turned to Russia for resources and cooperation and is believed to have received rare defense technologies to advance its nuclear and missile arsenals in exchange for troop deployment and arms supplies. (Yonhap)