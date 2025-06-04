An underground military bunker in Yeouido, home to South Korea’s finance and investment banking business in Yeondeungpo-gu, western Seoul, is set to be used as a pop-up for K-pop group Enhypen, the city said Wednesday.

The bunker — which is near the Yeouido bus transfer center and was used for security purposes for the president in the late 1970s — was previously opened to the public for educational purposes for the school students in mid 2010s.

It was turned into an art exhibition space in 2017, but the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it had renovated the space for the upcoming pop-up event “Maison Enhypen,” which begins Thursday.

The city government said programs ranging from a stamp tour and special photo booth to a music room playing Enhypen-curated playlists will be offered there, adding that the underground bunker’s unique characteristics will allow many people to immerse themselves into the artist’s musical world.

Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis at the event venue.

The on-site reservation will be opened 30 minutes before the opening time, which varies depending on the day of the week.

The pop-up is open from 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

While “Maison Enhypen” begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the event will start from 11 a.m. from Sunday until June 14, when the event ends.