K-pop companies refrain from cancellations as no official restrictions are in place

Despite the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across parts of Asia, K-pop stars, including G-Dragon, Le Sserafim and Babymonster, are pressing ahead with their overseas concerts.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Monday, countries including China, Thailand and Singapore have recently reported a notable increase in COVID-19 cases. While the situation in Korea remains relatively stable, the agency warned that a summer resurgence is possible due to international travel and regional outbreaks.

The NB.1.8.1 variant — now dominant in the affected countries — is known for its strong transmissibility and immune-evasive properties, although its severity and fatality rate remain relatively low. The KDCA is advising high-risk travelers to these countries to get vaccinated before departure.

G-Dragon of Big Bang is currently on his “Ubermensch” world tour, performing across nine Asian cities including Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bangkok as well as Sydney and Melbourne in Australia. He is slated to perform in Macao for three concerts starting June 7.

Asked whether shows in Southeast Asia might be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, his agency Galaxy Corporation told The Korea Herald, “We don’t know at this point.”

G-Dragon recently called off his "G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch" in Shanghai, which was originally scheduled to run from May 30 to June 22. While the agency cited “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control” as the reason for the cancellation, the uptick in COVID-19 cases in China is widely suspected as a contributing factor.

Babymonster, also on an Asia tour, wrapped up its “Hello Monsters” concerts in Singapore and Hong Kong in May and is preparing for its final Southeast Asian stop in Bangkok from June 7-8.

YG Entertainment confirmed it has no plans to postpone or cancel the shows.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely, but the outbreak is limited to certain regions. Everything is proceeding as planned,” a YG official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

Le Sserafim is scheduled to perform in Taiwan and Hong Kong in July, followed by concerts in the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore in August as part of its “Easy Crazy Hot” world tour. Source Music’s parent company, Hybe, also confirmed that all shows will proceed as scheduled.

JYP Entertainment’s acts — Niziu, Nmixx and Xdinary Heroes — are also expected to hold small-scale performances in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, respectively, in the second half of the year, with no changes announced.

An industry official noted that unless governments issue specific warnings or event restrictions, K-pop agencies are unlikely to take unilateral action regarding concert postponements.

“There aren’t any government guidelines like we saw during the height of the pandemic, so it’s hard for companies to take preemptive action on their own,” one agency source said.

Another industry official echoed the sentiment: “Without national-level advisories, it's difficult for agencies to make those decisions independently.”