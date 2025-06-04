The 13th Seoul Mediacity Biennale, scheduled to kick off on Aug. 26, will bring together 49 artists and collectives under the theme of “Seance: Technology of Spirit." The term “seance,” derived from French, refers to an attempt to communicate with spirits.

The 13th edition of the biennale, running through Nov. 23 at the Seoul Museum of Art, or SeMA, will be led by Anton Vidokle, artist and founder of e-flux; Hallie Ayres, art historian and curator; and Lukas Brasiskis, curator of video and film at e-flux. The biennale will explore the influence of mystical and spiritual experience on the development of modern and contemporary art.

“It’s very significant that many artists have in recent years gravitated towards ways of understanding the world that might offer an alternative to the prevailing systems, which seem at present to be in crisis,” said the curators.

Starting with the artistic practice of British artist Georgiana Houghton (1814-1884), who achieved her first mediumistic drawings after attending her first seance in 1859, the exhibition will encompass the influence of shamanism on video art founder Paik Nam-june and German Fluxus artist Joseph Beuys, as well as transcendental experiences depicted in the early experimental films of American artists Maya Deren and Jordan Belson.

The biennale will also feature works by contemporary artists engaged with the diverse traditions and themes of the occult, enchantment and magic.

The Seoul Mediacity Biennale, launched in 2000 by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, has earned international recognition for its experimental engagement with contemporaneous changes within the media landscape of the city, redefining what media is and can be.