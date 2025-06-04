Xdinary Heroes is set to host a stand-alone concert in Seoul on June 4-6, label JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The band is planning a special gig titled “Xcape,” which will precede a two-date show in Busan. The Busan show is part of its ongoing tour that began in Seoul in May and took the six-piece act to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

After hitting the stages in Seoul and Busan in June, the band will head over to Taipei and Singapore before embarking on the American leg of the tour. In the US, they are expected to visit six cities until mid-August.

On July 31, Xdinary Heroes will make its festival debut at Lollapalooza Chicago.