Ministers and vice ministers of the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration submitted their letters of resignations en masse earlier this week, a day before the presidential election, a government official said Wednesday.

The officials submitted the resignations Monday, one day ahead of the June 3 election triggered by Yoon's removal from office over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December, according to the official.

"Public officials in political service, including ministers and vice ministers, submitted their resignations en masse to the Ministry of Personnel Management on Monday, the day before the presidential election," the official told Yonhap News Agency.

The ministry plans to send the resignation letters to newly elected President Lee Jae-myung, who will decide whether to accept them. As the election was held early to replace Yoon, Lee took office immediately without a transition period.

In 2017, top ministry officials under the former Park Geun-hye administration submitted their resignations two days before the presidential election at the time, which was triggered by Park's removal from office due to a corruption and influence-peddling scandal. (Yonhap)