Baekhyun of EXO entered the Billboard 200 for the first time on his own, agency INB100 said Wednesday.

His fifth solo EP, “Essence of Reverie,” ranked No. 121 on the main albums chart dated June 7.

EXO has four albums that have made the chart between 2015 and 2019: its second LP “Exodus,” fourth LP “The War,” fifth LP “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” and sixth LP “Obsession."

His new solo set sold over 1 million copies in three days, becoming his fourth consecutive million-selling solo album. The EP topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 24 regions and the lead single “Elevator” on its Top Songs Chart in 14.

On Monday, he unveiled a music video for the B-side track “Lemonade,” and on Saturday, he will kick off his first solo international tour with a concert in Seoul.