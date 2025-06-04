The music video for Le Sserafim’s debut song garnered 200 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday, agency Source Music said Wednesday.

It is the group’s second music video to hit the mark after “Antifragile,” the title track from the group's second EP.

The group's debut single "Fearless” is an alternative pop tune that made both the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 excl. US. The single amassed 300 million streams on Spotify as of April 2024. The mini album of the same title sold more than 300,000 copies in its first week, a first-ever for a K-pop girl group, and went on to notch the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

The quintet is in the middle of its first international tour and will go live in Kitakyushu, Japan, this weekend.