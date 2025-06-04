Seventeen claimed the top spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking with fifth studio album “Happy Burstday,” according to the Japanese chart published Tuesday.

The band topped the chart for the 14th time, adding on to its own record for the most time at the top for an international act. The album is its 10th consecutive album to sit atop the weekly chart, doing so with the most shipments for a non-Japanese act this year, at 457,000 copies. The LP stayed atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking for six days straight.

The album sold over 2.52 million copies in the first week, the most for a K-pop album released this year.

Meanwhile, the bandmates are appearing on variety show “Nana Bnb With Seventeen,” teaming up with star TV producer Na Young-seok for a second time. The first episode aired Monday.