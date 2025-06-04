President Lee Jae-myung will be sworn in office and deliver an inaugural address at a scaled-down ceremony at the National Assembly on Wednesday, his office said.

Lee began his five-year term without a transition period earlier in the day as he won a snap election following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid in December.

At the ceremony, Lee will deliver his inaugural address after taking the oath.

The event will be attended by the heads of the three branches of government, Cabinet members and lawmakers. No foreign dignitaries have been invited.

Prior to the ceremony, Lee is scheduled to pay tribute at Seoul National Cemetery.

A formal inauguration ceremony will be held on July 17 in conjunction with the Constitution Day commemoration, the presidential office said in a release.

The event will be titled an "Appointment Ceremony," reflecting Lee's belief that "the people appoint the president," the office said.

Holding the ceremony on Constitution Day underscores his commitment to "firmly uphold the constitutional order," it added. (Yonhap)