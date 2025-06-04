Lee Jae-myung's presidential victory did not defy any expections, even those of conservatives.

Following is a breakdown of factors that contributed to Lee's sweeping victory.

Yoon Suk Yeol

The number one factor that contributed to Lee's victory is no doubt former President Yoon Suk Yeol, and his attempt to impose an abrupt martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

Yoon's martial law debacle got him impeached, and ultimately led to the election.

Had it not been for Yoon, Lee most likely would have had to stand several criminal trials as scheduled.

Polls have consistently found that the majority of South Koreans disapprove of Yoon's martial law attempt and back his impeachment.

Ending Yoon's "insurrection" was Lee's campaign theme. Lee characterized his People Power Party rival Kim Moon-soo, who was Yoon's labor minister, as an "insurrection sympathizer."

Solid grip on party

Since his defeat to Yoon in 2022, Lee has been tightening his grip on the Democratic Party.

During the 2024 general election, many figures less closely aligned with Lee were sidelined during the nomination process.

Only those who "passed the loyalty test" for Lee was handed the nomination by the party leadership, as one Democratic Party lawmaker recounted.

His hold on the Democratic Party was on vivid display at the party convention last year when lawmakers running to be on the leadership campaigned on how close they are to Lee.

Head start

Unlike the Democratic Party, which had been rallying around Lee for the past three years, the People Power Party scrambled to come up with a candidate.

The transition to a presidential campaign was smooth for the Democratic Party, which had already been operating under Lee's leadership.

When Kim won the People Power Party's prolonged primary, Lee had already been campaigning around the country for two weeks.

Kim had just three weeks since being nominated to pull together a campaign and hit the road.