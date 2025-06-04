Democratic Party of Korea's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung was expected to deliver a speech in front of about 5,000 people gathered near the National Assembly in Yeouido of Seoul in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Lee made his first public appearance since the vote in front of his home, alongside his wife Kim Hye-kyung, as he left his home in Incheon at around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

"The people's great decision deserves respect," Lee said, pledging to do his utmost to meet people's expectations, minutes after broadcasters called the election for Lee.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Lee was considering nominating four-term Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Kim Min-seok as the prime minister, three-term lawmaker Rep. Kang Hoon-sik as his chief of staff, and Lee Han-joo, former head of the Institute for Democracy — a think tank of the party — as the director of national policy at the presidential office.

Lee was expected to officially announce his nominations later Wednesday, Yonhap added.

Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, however, is yet to make any public appearance since the exit poll was disclosed Tuesday evening.