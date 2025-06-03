On Election Day Tuesday, a woman was pronounced dead by medical authorities after collapsing at a polling station in Incheon.

According to the Incheon Fire Department, a report was filed to authorities about an elderly woman fainting at a polling booth in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, at around 9:59 a.m. In the initial report made to authorities, the woman was reported to be “breathing slightly and groaning.”

Once medical officials arrived on site, the 70-something-year-old woman was transferred to the hospital in cardiac arrest. However, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital in the middle of treatment.

Authorities added that the cause of the woman’s death has “not yet been determined,” and that an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., up to 46 reports were made to the police related to the presidential elections in Incheon alone, including 13 cases related to voting disturbances, two related to traffic inconvenience and 31 other miscellaneous reports.

At 2:27 p.m., the police received a report about a vehicle blocking a ramp for voters with limited mobility at a polling station in Jung-gu, Incheon. At 4:09 p.m., a police report was also filed at Michuhol-gu, Incheon, about a deceased person being listed on the election roster, only to be later discovered as a case of a person with the same name.

“No criminal charges have been pressed regarding today’s elections,” said a police official based in Incheon.