Three major roads in Seoul will be closed to the public Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of the inauguration ceremony for the newly elected president, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced Tuesday.

The closures are set to accommodate the ceremony at the National Assembly in western Seoul and the president’s visit to the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day.

In the morning, sections of Hyeonchung-ro in Dongjak-gu, near the cemetery in southern Seoul, will be off-limits. In the afternoon, traffic will be restricted on Gukhoe-daero near the National Assembly building in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul. Nodeul-ro, which connects the cemetery and the Assembly, will also be closed during the day.

The SMPA added that it plans to deploy 535 officers to the scene to maintain efficient traffic flow as much as possible. Real-time traffic information will also be provided through radio broadcasts and electronic billboards installed along roads in the city.

“If you must use your personal vehicles, please check where the controlled sections are in advance and take alternate routes, if necessary,” urged the SMPA.

Detailed traffic information can be found on the SMPA's Traffic Information Center website as well as its KakaoTalk channel and social media accounts, X and Facebook.