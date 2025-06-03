The results of exit polls, conducted jointly by South Korea's three major broadcasters, will be revealed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, immediately after the polls close, offering the first hint at who the nation's next president will be.

The results are based on surveys of about 100,000 voters at 325 polling stations nationwide, supplemented by a phone survey of another 15,000 voters. More than 1.6 billion won has been spent on conducting the polls.

The results will be broadcast simultaneously by KBS, MBC and SBS, the three networks that conducted the polls, at 8 p.m.

In the previous presidential election on March 9, 2022, the exit poll results predicted a tight race, with then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol defeating Lee Jae-myung by 0.6 percentage point -- 48.4 percent to 47.8 percent. The actual vote closely mirrored that forecast, with Yoon winning 48.56 percent to Lee's 47.83 percent.

Of the nine presidential elections in South Korea for which exit polls have been conducted, eight have correctly predicted the winner. The three broadcasters have conducted joint exit polls since 2012.