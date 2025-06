A fire broke out at a sewing factory in central Seoul on Tuesday, leaving one dead, fire authorities said.

The blaze began on the second floor of a five-story building in Jung District at around 9:35 a.m., killing one woman, officials said.

Authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response at approximately 9:41 a.m., mobilizing 15 vehicles and 55 personnel to contain the fire. (Yonhap)