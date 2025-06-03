North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has hailed the construction of a new hospital as a "great revolution" in the country's public health care system, state media reported Tuesday.

The comment came during his inspection of a hospital complex under construction in Kangdong County, located on the northeastern outskirts of Pyongyang, on Monday, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.

"The work of building modern public health facilities in cities and counties across the country is a great revolution for developing public healthcare, which has lagged behind other sectors, to surpass them within ten years," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

During the visit, Kim toured various sections of the facility, including the outpatient ward, operating theater, inpatient ward and underground parking area.

He was accompanied by senior officials of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, including Kim Tok-hun, Kim Jae-ryong and O Su-yong, according to the KCNA report.

The North Korean leader emphasized the importance of advancing medical equipment and strengthening the country's health care workforce, calling for systematic and scientific training for health and medical workers.

This visit follows his attendance at the hospital's groundbreaking ceremony in February.

At that time, he ordered to build hospitals in three counties in a pilot project this year and construct 20 hospitals across cities and counties each year, starting in 2026.

North Korea launched the Regional Development 20X10 Policy in January 2024, pledging to build 20 modern factories in cities and towns annually to improve the material and cultural lives of the people. Later in August, Kim ordered an expansion of the policy to other areas, including hospitals and science and technology distribution centers. (Yonhap)