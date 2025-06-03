Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election has reached 9.2 percent as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the election watchdog said.

Of the total 44.39 million eligible voters nationwide, 4.09 million had cast their ballots at 14,295 polling stations, three hours after the start of voting, according to the National Election Commission.

The turnout was higher than the 8.1 percent recorded at the same time during the 2022 presidential election, and lower than the 9.4 percent in the 2017 vote.

The provisional tally does not include the results of the two-day early voting last week.

More than 15.42 million, or 34.74 percent of the registered voters, already cast their ballots in the early voting held on Thursday and Friday. (Yonhap)