The Federal Trade Commission of the US reported that in 2023, consumers lost $1.14 billion to romance scams. This is a substantial increase from $547 million in losses in 2021, and $304 million in 2020.

What exactly are romance scams and why are people susceptible to them? Scammers pose as someone who has fallen in love with the victim and is desperately trying to travel to the victim so they can meet. However, one tragedy after another ensues. The scammers work in teams and are grooming multiple victims simultaneously. The carefully designed scripts come in a variety of genres. An extremely interesting variant of this scam involves celebrities. Here, victims believe they are communicating with a celebrity and eventually develop a romantic relationship with them.

There are a number of YouTube channels that address this topic. For example, the YouTube channel @catfishedOnline investigates romance scams. Their findings are shared with the victim and often their families, and with the audience.

It’s tempting to dismiss romance scam victims as gullible individuals who should have known better. However, the pervasiveness of romance scams suggests that criminals are addressing common issues of isolation and loneliness. Victims might be single or married in unsatisfying relationships. Their limited mobility or caregiving responsibilities at home might make it hard for them to meet others. Some may just be socially awkward and have had very few healthy romantic relationships.

On this channel, there have been victims that believed that they were in clandestine relationships with Barry Gibb (one of the members of the group Bee Gees), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, actor Johnny Depp and Jennifer Aniston, singer Chris Brown, and comedian Matt Rife. Recently, a fake Jackson Wang (GOT7) made an appearance.

Images and information about celebrities are widely available on the internet. Let’s say you’re a fan of Cha Eun-woo. You can “like” or “comment” on one of his photos on social media. Someone named Cha Eun-woo might interact with you in the comments section or direct-message (DM) you. Suddenly, you are chatting with one of your favorite celebrities.

This type of contact can happen to any of us who are on social media. I was once friended by an imposter Hyun Bin -- I don’t even follow him on any social media nor did I ever comment on any of his content, but I do post information about the Korean Wave. If I was excited to see fake Hyun Bin on my social media, can you imagine what my response might be if “Jungkook” DM’d me?

Once, a fake version of K-pop singer “Eric Nam” asked me if I was married and if so, was my marriage happy? Yikes.

The scammers work to convince victims that they are special. They send them photos and videos of the celebrity with personalized information about the victim added. An image might show your celebrity boyfriend holding a note that says, “I love you, Grace.” The imposter divulges special secrets about their newest movie or concert. They eventually ask for help because their manager won’t let them access their funds. Perhaps they are going through an acrimonious divorce and their assets are frozen. Eventually, they will be in a nearby town for a concert or other activity, so if you want to meet them, you can sign up for a “meet and greet” which not only costs $1,000 but they also need your name, birthday and social security number -- all the information one needs to open a credit card account. Since you will soon be their partner, why not help them out?

In fact, a recent video featured a 70-something year old woman who believed she was engaged to 29-year old Comedian Matt Rife. Over the course of more than a year, she sent him over $100,000. Even after she was provided clear evidence that this was not the actual comedian, she continued to send money. Why did she do this? By sending money, she prolonged the fantasy.

In 2024, a North Carolina woman believed she was in a relationship with actor Ahn Hyeo-seop and that they were in love. She was offered the opportunity to meet him, but his “manager” asked for expenses to arrange a meet and greet, and various other fees. Eventually, she sent him $67,000, more than her life savings.

While many victims in the media are women, evidence suggests that there are more male than female ones. According to a November 2022 Javelin survey of 5,000 households, men accounted for 73 percent of the victims of romance scams. In a National Geographic investigation of romance scammers in Nigeria, they confessed that they target men because men were likely to have more money and that they were easier to deceive.

So, what’s the solution? We should all be in closer contact with our loved ones, especially those who may feel isolated. Also, it’s probably safer to talk to your AI boyfriend than your celebrity one, but don’t send money to either of them!

By Grace Kao

Grace Kao is an IBM professor of sociology and professor of ethnicity, race and migration at Yale University. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.