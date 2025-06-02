Are you red, blue or orange? How color is defining politics this election season

진행자: 김혜연, Tannith Kriel

기사 요약: 6월 대선을 앞두고 색깔로 갈리는 유권자들의 정치적 선택

In South Korea’s rushed presidential election, color is doing a lot of the talking.

rushed 서두른, 성급히 한, 빠른

do the talking (대표자로서) 말하다, 대변하다

With policy plans still vague and party alliances in flux, the candidates have leaned heavily on clothing and color to communicate who they are. Mixing red, blue and white has become shorthand for everything from unity to rebranding.

in flux 변하는, 유동적인

shorthand 약칭

unity 단합, 통합

Today, the political symbolism of the liberal blue and the conservative red is so strong that public figures often steer clear of either color — especially during the election period — to prevent misinterpretations of their political stance.

symbolism 해석, 상징

steer clear of …에 가까이 가지 않다, …을 비키다

However, this stark chromatic divide is a relatively recent development. Historically, South Korean political parties have used colors not as fixed ideological markers, but as tools of reinvention — especially during moments of change and crisis.

chromatic 색채

reinvent 다른 모습[이미지]을 보여주다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10494881

