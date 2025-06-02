Bullomun at Changdeokgung, one of the most visited gates at the Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace in Seoul, will be shut down while undergoing repairs.

According to the Korea Heritage Service, the stone gate, built to wish the king a long and healthy life, has sustained damage from climate conditions, necessitating conservation work.

“The last time we brought in our conservation experts was 20 years ago, and it’s time we did that again,” a Korea Heritage Service official said of the repair plans.

“It’s a preemptive measure,” the official explained, adding that visitors rubbing the gate’s surface in the belief that it would bring good luck was another factor that prompted the intervention. It’s unclear when the gate will reopen to the public, according to the official.

A central stop in the palace’s Secret Garden, Bullomun connects the southern and northern sides of the garden, a storied compound of natural beauty boasting trees at least 300 years old, ponds, pavilions and halls.

The palace garden is a treasured example of traditional Korean architecture and landscaping, with its focus on harmony with nature.

Changdeokgung, built in 1405, was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997. It is the only Joseon-era palace in Seoul with UNESCO recognition. The other palaces are Gyeongbokgung, Changgyeonggung, Deoksugung and Gyeonghuigung.