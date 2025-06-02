New premium resort features infinity pool, year-round ice rink and Mediterranean-inspired design

Sono Hotels & Resorts officially opens its newest property, Sol Beach Namhae, on July 5, in Namhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

The cliffside resort combines coastal views with terraced Mediterranean-style pastel buildings and offers a range of upscale amenities.

The resort includes an infinity pool and Ice Beach, Korea’s first year-round outdoor ice skating rink at a beachfront resort. Both facilities are designed to offer guests scenic experiences day and night.

Dining options include Bistro Gemi, which offers light fare and beverages with ocean and sunset views. The property offers six types of rooms, from Superior to Presidential Suite, as well as four themed villa types — Mare, Sole, Stella and Luna — each with private, standalone layouts.

Sono Hotels & Resorts operates several luxury properties across Korea, including in Yangyang in Gangwon Province, Byeonsan in North Jeolla Province, Jindo in South Jeolla Province and Haeundae in Busan.