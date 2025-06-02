Girl group H1-Key is slated to bring out a new album on June 26, according to agency GLG Entertainment on Monday.

The quartet will release a new set about a year after its third EP, “Love or Hate.” The mini album made the iTunes Top Albums Chart in six regions while lead single “Let It Burn” claimed No. 15 on Melon’s Hot 100.

The group debuted in 2022 and came into the spotlight with “Rose Blossom," the main track from its 2023 EP.

In January, the four members held their first fan concert in Seoul, “Find My Key,” to celebrate their third debut anniversary after visiting Hong Kong and Thailand.