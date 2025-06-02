Winner is planning to tour Japan for the first time in six years, label YG Entertainment announced Monday.

The group will go live twice in Kobe on Sept. 28 and hit the stage in Tokyo on Sept. 30 for its “In Our Circle” tour.

The upcoming shows will be an extension of its July concert in Seoul. The band added a date to the Seoul gig after tickets for the original two dates — July 26 and 27 — sold out. It will be Winner’s first offline show in over three years.

Both the Seoul concerts and the Japan tour will only feature three members, though, as Mino is being investigated for negligence while serving his mandatory military service as a social agent.