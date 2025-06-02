The fifth studio album from Seventeen sold the most copies in its first week of any K-pop album this year, said agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday.

LP “Happy Burstday” logged over 2.52 million units in the period, after exceeding 2 million on the day of release, also a first this year.

The album topped a series of music charts abroad, including Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking while main track “Thunder” landed atop Melon’s Top 100.

The 16-track album does mark the band’s 10th anniversary but is a “bold claim that Seventeen isn’t just celebrating the past but charging headfirst like a buffalo into a new territory,” wrote Billboard magazine.

It is “a stepping stone between the past and future, celebrating their growth over past decade and the transformation that’s yet to come,” said NME magazine.